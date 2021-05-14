Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August accounts for approximately 1.0% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000.

NYSEARCA:FAUG opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

