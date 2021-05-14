Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,930,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,173 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,136,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 687,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 307,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after buying an additional 264,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 744,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 225,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIAL stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

