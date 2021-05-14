Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after buying an additional 2,441,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 627,289 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after buying an additional 479,424 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,225,000 after buying an additional 249,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,638,000.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.89. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

