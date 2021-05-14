Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $296.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.73 and a 200-day moving average of $287.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $158.89 and a 52-week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

