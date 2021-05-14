Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $7.97 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $112.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

