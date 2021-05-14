Great Diamond Partners LLC Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $285.32 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.94 and a fifty-two week high of $294.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.72. The company has a market capitalization of $181.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

