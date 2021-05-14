Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 131 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $269.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.57 and a 12 month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.23.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

