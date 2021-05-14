Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 4,360 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.95 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.