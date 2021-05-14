Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 544 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 161,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 340,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $173.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.78 and a 200-day moving average of $169.79. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $97.32 and a 52-week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

