Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 183,116 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1,740.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,635 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,116 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,277 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

