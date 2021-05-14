Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after buying an additional 398,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $98.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.07. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

