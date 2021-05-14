Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 14,940 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $313.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $128.80 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

