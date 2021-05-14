Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 42,775 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 32.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,775 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of -646.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.40.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.