Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.83. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 2,225,813 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPL shares. TheStreet raised Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Great Panther Mining from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.63.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $275.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 33.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPL. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 44.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Great Panther Mining by 173.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.