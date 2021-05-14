Green Brick Partners (GRBK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) recently:

5/7/2021 – Green Brick Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

5/6/2021 – Green Brick Partners had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Green Brick Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

4/30/2021 – Green Brick Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

4/29/2021 – Green Brick Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Green Brick Partners stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.35. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

