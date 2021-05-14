Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Director Kevin Ferro Purchases 6,420 Shares

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Director Kevin Ferro acquired 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $102,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,428 shares in the company, valued at $197,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Ferro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kevin Ferro bought 35,937 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $571,757.67.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Kevin Ferro bought 4,244 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $61,538.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Kevin Ferro bought 500 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $7,425.00.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $332.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.15 million. Analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,289 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,377,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 210,128 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 636,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 349,961 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 478,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 333,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 153,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.