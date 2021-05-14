Greenleaf Trust Has $271,000 Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Entergy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.73.

Shares of ETR opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.46. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

