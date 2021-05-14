Greenleaf Trust Makes New $223,000 Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 6,500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $1,510,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,007,745.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,056 shares of company stock valued at $21,754,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

NYSE IT opened at $229.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 96.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.45. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.60 and a 12-month high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.