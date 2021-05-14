Greenleaf Trust Makes New $233,000 Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,682.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $156.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

