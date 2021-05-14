Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,705 shares of company stock worth $10,501,134 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $198.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.66. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $212.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

