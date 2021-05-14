Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $87,548,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,240,000 after purchasing an additional 618,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,360,000 after purchasing an additional 610,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 436,716 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

NYSE:TAP opened at $58.24 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

