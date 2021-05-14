Greenleaf Trust Purchases Shares of 8,019 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

NYSE:VVV opened at $31.51 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $32.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVV. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.