Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grid Dynamics traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $294,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 907,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 126,205 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after purchasing an additional 269,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,003 shares during the period. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.