Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $10.94 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,951 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.4% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 42.0% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.27. The company had a trading volume of 611,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,929,066. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $362.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

