Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.89. 125,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,955,846. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.02 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $288.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

