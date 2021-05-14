Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 47,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 130.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

