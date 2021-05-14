Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 29,933.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $819,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,668.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $160.81 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $175.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.66.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

