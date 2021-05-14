Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRPN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $45.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Groupon by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Groupon by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,178 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

