Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.15

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $0.99. Grow Capital shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 6,747 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Get Grow Capital alerts:

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grow Capital had a negative net margin of 127.90% and a negative return on equity of 442.92%. The business had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter.

Grow Capital, Inc operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Grow Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.