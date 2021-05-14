Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grubhub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.03. Grubhub posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on shares of Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $107,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,187.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,475 shares of company stock worth $1,324,333. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Grubhub by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Grubhub by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Grubhub by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grubhub by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Grubhub by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Grubhub stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 23,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.30. Grubhub has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $85.53.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

