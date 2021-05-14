GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 78.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. GTY Technology updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

GTYH stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.15. 4,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,893. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.37. GTY Technology has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $157,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,706.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Green bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $50,468.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 386,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,104.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

