Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 130,307 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 130,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,000. Corteva comprises about 4.5% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.59. 1,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,747. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

