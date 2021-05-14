Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,557 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average is $92.61. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $54.73 and a one year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

