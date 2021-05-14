Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 87,703 ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. ProShares Short Russell2000 makes up 1.4% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $298,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. 19,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,058. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $45.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

