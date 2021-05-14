Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.93 Million in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,000. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile makes up 3.6% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3,081.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQM. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

