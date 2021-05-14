GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $240.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.97 and its 200-day moving average is $200.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

