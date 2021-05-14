GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Altria Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

MO stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 139.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

