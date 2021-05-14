Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $117.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

HAE stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.08.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

