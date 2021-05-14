Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 3,800 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,525,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,868,000 after acquiring an additional 812,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after acquiring an additional 857,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,734 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,313,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after acquiring an additional 292,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 348,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,742,254. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

