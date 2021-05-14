Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 61.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 158,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,208 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $5,930,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 128,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

NYSE EPRT opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

