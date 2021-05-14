Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 9,200 The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $15,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The ODP by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 359,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The ODP by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,251,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,773,000 after purchasing an additional 235,514 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of The ODP by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 360,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 220,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter worth $2,969,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $48.60.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $497,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,419 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ODP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

