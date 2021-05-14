Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 5,923.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

