Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,700 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in New Relic were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,894 shares of company stock worth $5,955,205 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

