Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,600 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,769,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on PCH shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,295,937. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

