Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,800 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $261,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.