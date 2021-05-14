Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Hannover Rück from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $87.70 on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
