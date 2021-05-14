Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Hannover Rück from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $87.70 on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

