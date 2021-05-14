Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale raised Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.00.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $87.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.73. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.