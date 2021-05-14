Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale raised Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $87.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.73. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $70.99 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
