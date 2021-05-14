Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$37.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from $42.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of HDIUF remained flat at $$29.28 during midday trading on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

