Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Raised to $57.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target increased by analysts at Northcoast Research from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

HOG stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $50.67.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

