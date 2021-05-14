Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.28% of Harvard Bioscience worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBIO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harvard Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.50 million, a P/E ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

